News

'Go corona go': DJ Sheizwood's new song with Deepshikha Nagpal

DhariniSanghavi's picture
By DhariniSanghavi
26 Mar 2020 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: While there is a complete lockdown in India owing to COVID-19, DJ Sheizwood and Deepshikha Nagpal have come up with a song titled "Go corona go".

It has music by DJ Sheizwood and lyrics by Kunwar Juneja.

Through the song, the makers are requesting everyone to battle this pandemic together and remain safe.

DJ Sheizwood said: "It better to be safe than sorry. I request people to stay indoors, avoid public gatherings, use masks and sanitisers, and be safe."

Deepshikha insited the coronavirus threat is real. "The best way to overcome this is by being careful to avoid potential danger. Health is wealth, it's high time people start implementing this."

Presented by Apeksha Music, the song has been produced by Ajay Jaswal.

Total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 649 from 606 a day before, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Tags Go corona go Deepshikha Nagpal DJ Sheizwood Kunwar Juneja Ajay Jaswal Apeksha Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here