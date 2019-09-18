Gogi, Goli & Pinku Don The Rapper Swag for Ganesh Utsav 2019 in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Gokuldham Society of Neela Tele Films’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is full of surprises for everyone and for the Rangarang program organized for Ganesh Utsav 2019 Gogi, Goli and Pinku are taking the non-traditional route by performing on a conventional rap song dedicated to Ganapati Bappa. The young trio of Gokuldham has proven that even an art form like rap can be articulated for singing praises and expressing devotion to Bappa. Their outfits too have been designed to capture the rapper cult swag and the three are completely in the character of rap artists.



“The gig was just crazy good fun for. I personally wanted to rap for so long and it felt really great to rap and then rapping for Ganapati Bappa was even more delightful. Our designer outfits too are just too good and we all loved seeing ourselves in the new attire. We are sure that viewers will feel as excited as we did while watching our performance,” says Samay Shah who plays the role of Gulabkumar Hansraj Hathi aka Goli.



Gogi, Goli, and Pinku are going to amaze the audiences with their rap performance and it will be completely worthwhile to watch them sing it out in unison.



