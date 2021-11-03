Gokuldhaam Society Hosts Diwali Mela Gokuldhaamwasis Help Small-Time Vendors To Promote Local Businesses During The Festival

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers will see that this year, Gokuldhaam Society will celebrate the festival of Diwali by trying to make a difference. The COVID19 pandemic has affected us all especially; street hawkers and small-time business have suffered the most. Earning profits is a distant dream; many such small-time vendors are merely trying to earn their daily bread and butter, to survive. To give whatever little boost to such businesses, Gokuldhaam Society will make an effort to support them in brightening up their Diwali too. For this, Mahila mandal has decided to organize a mela, a place for these vendors to set up their stalls to sell their products, within the Society compound.

Diwali is around the corner and so, Gokuldhaam Society’s Mahila mandal ventures out for shopping festival essentials. Markets are lit up with shops displaying all kinds of Diwali kandils, lights, sweetmeats and other merchandise. Even the small-time hawkers have put up their locally made clay diyas, garlands and decorative tapestries, among other little Diwali things, along the roadside. However, the civic authorities arrive at the market and ask the roadside vendors to vacate the premises immediately. Seeing their plight, Mahila mandal feels sorry for them and decide to do something for them. Madhavi comes up with the idea of letting these hawkers to temporarily set up shop in Gokuldhaam Society and puts forth her plan to the rest of the Mahila mandal. With their agreement, she invites the vendors to the Society and assures them Gokuldhaam Society’s full support.

However, when Mahila mandal along with the vendors arrive at the Society, they are confronted by Bhide. From his balcony, Bhide sees goods being loaded off from a tempo in the Society compound and immediately rushes to find out what it's all about. Mahila mandal informs Bhide that these people have come to Gokuldhaam Society on their invitation and that they will be selling their goods from here. However, as the Secretary of the Society, Bhide denies them the permission to do any such thing. This enrages Madhavi and she dares Bhide to stop them from setting up shop in the Society. What happens next?