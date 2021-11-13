Good News! Actress Sayantani Ghosh gets hitched to beau Anugrah Tewari on December 5

MUMBAI: Ahead of the wedding season, actress Sayantani Ghosh is all set to mark her presence in the list of bride-to-be. The Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress is all set to tie the knot with her beau Anugrah Tiwari (he is from the fitness industry) on December 5 in her hometown, Kolkata.

Reportedly the wedding will be a simple affair with families and close friends in attendance. A reception will be hosted in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur.

A close source to the couple said “Sayantani and Anugrah want to have a simple wedding. Sayantani has been preparing for her big day amidst the shoot of her show. She has taken a week-long leave for her marriage.”

Sayantani and Anugrah have been in a relationship for eight years. The two marked the eighth year of their togetherness by getting each other's initials inked on their wrists in August this year.

Earlier in a conversation with TOI, Sayantani said, “The idea came from the fact that we didn’t want to have the quintessential ring exchange ceremony. So, we thought of tattooing a band with each other’s initials at the centre of our fingers.

However, the tattoo artist discouraged us from it because we would have ended up using sanitiser, which isn’t advised for a minimum of one week when you get inked. So, we altered the design. Anu and I have believed in being there for each other without flashing our relationship. So, on our eighth relationship anniversary (August 9), we wanted to do something memorable, which will be with us for the rest of our lives. Something that’s a constant reminder that we have committed to being each other’s companions. While this is my second tattoo, Anugrah got inked for the first time.”

