Good news! After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Ramanand Sagar’s Shri Krishna to RETURN on DD!

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the television sets.

Iconic mythological shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Siya Ke Ram, amongst others have returned to make our lockdown special.

Now, we hear that Ramanand Sagar’s mythological series Shri Krishna is set to make a comeback on DD. Along Ramayan and Mahabharat, Shri Krishna has also been viewed massively.

The show is written, directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar, this show was originally telecast from 1993 to 1996 on Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD-2) but was moved to DD National in 1996. The show is 221-episode long. Swapnil Joshi portrayed the role of the young Krishna whereas Sarvadaman Banerjee brought the character of adult Krishna to life.