Producer and director Gajendra Singh who has helmed Naam Reh Jayegaa announced the comeback of 1994 music reality show Antakshari hosted by Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: Producer and director Gajendra Singh announced the comeback of Annu Kapoor hosted music reality show Antakshari in the same format but with a new flavour.

"Yes, talks are on with the channel and of course, the host Annu Kapoor, to bring Antakshari back in the same format but with a new flavour. I had ended Antakshari because I wanted to move on then. I wanted to sign off on a high note. If all goes well, the show will soon go on floors," Gajendra was quoted saying.

Antakshari turned into a musical reality show on television in 1994 hosted by actor Annu Kapoor. Gajendra recently conceived and directed the show Nam Reh Jayegaa, an eight-episode musical tribute to the late Lata Mangeskhar.

Gajendra was recently in Lucknow to bring the same show to Lucknow. "Lata Mangeshkar has had a very unique association with Lucknow. Several music directors from the city have helped her with her Hindi and Urdu diction. I want to share the anecdotes and the unheard stories of the contribution of music directors like Naushad Sahab, from Lucknow in Lata Ji's life," he shared.

Good News! Gajendra Singh confirms comeback of Antakshari, details inside
MUMBAI: Producer and director Gajendra Singh announced the comeback of Annu Kapoor hosted music reality show Antakshari in the same format but with a new flavour.
