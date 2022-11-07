Good News! Gajendra Singh confirms comeback of Antakshari, details inside

MUMBAI: Producer and director Gajendra Singh announced the comeback of Annu Kapoor hosted music reality show Antakshari in the same format but with a new flavour.

"Yes, talks are on with the channel and of course, the host Annu Kapoor, to bring Antakshari back in the same format but with a new flavour. I had ended Antakshari because I wanted to move on then. I wanted to sign off on a high note. If all goes well, the show will soon go on floors," Gajendra was quoted saying.

Antakshari turned into a musical reality show on television in 1994 hosted by actor Annu Kapoor. Gajendra recently conceived and directed the show Nam Reh Jayegaa, an eight-episode musical tribute to the late Lata Mangeskhar.

Gajendra was recently in Lucknow to bring the same show to Lucknow. "Lata Mangeshkar has had a very unique association with Lucknow. Several music directors from the city have helped her with her Hindi and Urdu diction. I want to share the anecdotes and the unheard stories of the contribution of music directors like Naushad Sahab, from Lucknow in Lata Ji's life," he shared.

