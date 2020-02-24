GOOD NEWS for MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi's fans

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 has ended. It was one of the most loved seasons of all times. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the season against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

Two of the most loved contestants of the show were Piyush Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi. Both were a team and were against Ashish Bhatia and his team. Things were rough between the two post the show and sources had informed TellyChakkar.com that the duo has grown apart and are no more on talking terms. They also unfollowed each other on social media.

But but but..

There is good news for all Piyush and Alfez’s fans. The duo is back to being friends again. Alfez, Piyush along with Aradhna and Loka met to celebrate Piyush’s birthday. Their pictures spoke volumes about their bond. Watching them having a ball of a time together can only make the fans nostalgic about Splitsvilla X2.

Have a look at the pictures:

Do you miss MTV Splitsvilla X2? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.