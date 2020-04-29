News

GOOD NEWS! Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan set to be back on Star Plus; details inside

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has got everyone nostalgic since the time it is being re-run on the small screen.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
29 Apr 2020 06:53 PM

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not just a show but it’s an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stress buster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days.

From kids to adults to old people, everyone is watching this show and also learning things about India's ancient history.

Ramayan aired on the small screen a few weeks back on Doordarshan and took everyone down the memory lane. And now, as the show has completed, there's good news for the fans.

We hear that Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is set to re-run once again on Star Plus. Yes, you read that right!

Well, what can be more delightful than this for the diehard fans of the show!

