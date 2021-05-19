Good news for Shaadi Mubarak fans: Show might not go off air as Manav Gohil says they might start shooting post lockdown

MUMBAI: Shaadi Mubarak is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts.

The leads of the show, KT and Preeti, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a massive fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between KT, Preeti, and Nandini, no wonder the show is doing so well.

Media reports suggested that the show is going off air owing to sudden lockdown in Maharashtra.

Manav, who is the lead of the serial and was on a break from the serial as he tested COVID positive, has now recovered and is doing well.

The actor said that the show might not go off air and the cast might begin shoot post the lockdown is lifted, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But if there is any truth to this news, then the show will be back and will telecast fresh episodes, which is good news for fans.

Well, fans will be super excited about this news as they would get to see their favourite couple KT and Preeti back on screen.

