Good News! TV actor Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha expecting their second child

MUMBAI: TV actor Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple announced on social media with a cute post.

On Christmas, Sneha posted a photo with Iqbal, flaunting her baby bump and wished all their fans. Sneha took to Instagram, “Merry Christmas. Blessed, grateful, and loved. Sending lots of love and blessings to each and every one. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones. #christmasonboard #khans #familia #xmascolors #babyonboard #mumbaiblogger #momblogger #contentcreator #godiskind”

Iqbal and Sneha’s close friend and actor Amit Tandon wished them with the reply, “Congrats guys wow that’s amazing.”

A few days back, Sneha shared some pictures wearing an oversized t-shirt. She revealed in her post that she is wearing her husband’s outfit. Her baby bump is slightly visible in the pictures shared by her. She wrote while sharing, “Oversized tee but make it werrrrkkk! Wearing the husband’s tee & he definitely doesn’t mind.”

Sneha and Iqbal tied the knot in 2007 and this is their second baby. They welcomed their first baby, a daughter in the year 2011. They have named her Ammaara.

Iqbal Khan made his TV debut with ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai’ and he gained instant recognition for his role. He has done shows like ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, ‘Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’, ‘Tumhari Pakhi’, ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, ‘Kavyanjali’ and others.

