GOSSIP! Are Chhoti Sardaarrni actors Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi dating?

We all know that a celebrity's life is always under scrutiny. Fans never fail to notice even the minutest thing about their favourite stars.

Linkup rumours are extremely common and celebs have often faced situations where they are linked with their industry friends and co-stars.

There are two popular TV actors who are rumoured to be the latest couple in the telly world.

Well, it is none other than Chhoti Sardaarrni actors Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi.

The duo is paired opposite each other in this popular running drama show.

There have been several rumours about the duo being in love.

However, nothing has been confirmed from either of them yet.

We tried to reach both Nimrit and Mahir but couldn't get any confirmation from either of them.

However, if the news is true, we can't wait for this new couple of the telly world to announce it soon.

Nimrit is seen playing the role of Seher in the show while Mahir is seen as Rajveer.

While Nimrit has been a part of Chhoti Sardaarrni ever since the beginning, Mahir joined the star cast a few months ago after the show went through a leap.

Nimrit and Mahir's on-screen pairing has worked wonders and we are sure that the fans would love to see them together in real life as well.

