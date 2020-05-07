Gossip dies when it hits a wise person's ears: Hina Khan thanks Rocky

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are the most loved couples in the industry. At present, Hina is away from the love of her life, as she is quarantining at her home, and it looks like she has started to miss him. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress expressed her gratitude to Rocky for not believing all the rumours about her.

The quote shared by Hina read, 'Gossip dies when it hits a wise person's ears.' She tagged her boyfriend Rocky and wrote, 'Thank you for always giving me another perspective of everything happening around us.. you are so so sorted and I love this about you,' followed by a heart emoticon.

Well, it is no wonder then that Hina and Rocky are one of the most sorted couples we never seen.

Have a look at her post.

Credits: SpotboyE