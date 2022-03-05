Gossip! Terence Lewis finally opens up on rumours of him dating Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: There are so many dancers and choreographers present in the entertainment industry, but a few exceptionally great dancers leave their mark in our minds, just like Terence Lewis did with his unique contemporary dance forms. The choreographer-turned-singer is also a heartthrob to many ladies due to his good looks and charismatic personality. Now, the dancer, who likes to keep his personal life away from the media glare, has finally opened up about his relationship status with the gorgeous dancer and actress, Nora Fatehi.

They were seen together as judges on India's Best Dancer season 2. Their chemistry and dance performances on the show as well as the reels they shared with each other on Instagram got a lot of love from their fans.

While Terence admitted that he and Nora have great chemistry, he denied any rumours of them dating. He praised Nora as a free-spirited person and said that they are very good friends.

Asked if he and Nora were ever in a relationship, Terence told RJ Siddharth Kannan amid laughs, "Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (let the secret remain a secret). I will tell you off-camera." The dancer added, "We are very good friends," agreeing that there's nothing more to it. Told that they look fabulous together, Terence said, "I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also."

He added, "She's very real, and speaks whatever comes to her mind. She has no filter, sometimes she says something and I tell her you shouldn't have said that, but she's like 'now I have said it.' But that's the charm of her. She's lovely."

Terence has judged many dance reality shows over the years, but he has become a household name only after his stint as a judge in Dance India Dance Season 1 (2009). On the other hand, Nora Fatehi has etched a special place in everyone’s hearts with her chartbuster dance performances in the songs O Saki Saki, Garmi, Kusu Kusu, and many more. Earlier she was linked with the famous singer, Guru Randhawa, with whom she had collaborated in Dance Meri Rani and Naach Meri Rani.

Credits: Hindustan Times