GoT star Jack Gleeson to be back on TV with comedy show

MUMBAI: Actor Jack Gleeson, best known for the role of the despicable King Joffrey in the globally popular fantasy series "Game of Thrones", is all set to make his return to television after a six-year break.

Gleeson has been announced among the cast members for "Out of Her Mind", a BBC comedy from comedian Sara Pascoe which has Simon Pegg and Nick Frost on board as executive producers, reports variety.com.

The news of Gleeson's casting comes after he had previously hinted that he might give up acting as a career.

The series explores heartbreak, family issues and how to survive them both. The show will look to subvert the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation.

"'Out Of Her Mind' is a direct expression of my mind. We've turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone's invited," said Pascoe, adding: "The cast are incredible and I can't wait for people to see what we've made."

Gleeson's screen credits include a cameo in "Batman Begins". On TV front, his four-season run as Joffrey, which ended in spectacularly poisonous fashion, is his only credit.

"Out of Her Mind" also stars Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Cian Barry.