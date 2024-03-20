Govinda renews his wedding vows with wife Sunita on COLORS’ Dance Deewane!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 17:33
Govinda

MUMBAI : Spreading the dance fever across the country, COLORS' 'Dance Deewane' sets the stage to pay tribute to none other than Hero No. 1 Govinda and celebrate the festivities of Holi. Love is in the air as Govinda and wife Sunita's heartwarming varmala ceremony makes everyone go ‘Aww…’. The endearing couple renews their wedding vows adding a touch of quirk, comedy, and their unmistakable chemistry, followed by a fun compatibility test and a family photo with the Dance Deewane team. The Saturday episode is dedicated to the king of dance Govinda, with contestants performing different forms of dance to his famous Bollywood songs like ‘Aa Aa Ee Oo Oo Oo’, ‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy’, and ‘Bade Miya Chote Miya’. Spellbinding performances that evoke the festive spirit of Holi take over the floor.  The guest of the weekend Sunita gifts a Radha Krishna idol for contestant Kashvi, and Govinda surprises the audience with his vocal prowess and a soul-stirring Krishna bhajan. Befitting the occasion, contestant Srirang’s mother treats everyone on the set with delicious puran poli. 

Emotionally loaded performances by Harsha, Devansh, and the Patro brothers move the audience and judges to tears. Stunned by the Kathak jodi Taranjot and Kashvi, Madhuri bestows upon them a shagun of Rs. 101 for their outstanding performance. Govinda’s visit for the weekend is undoubtedly a thrilling experience for his fans and one among them is contestant Mukesh, who rushes to the star for an autograph. The cherry on the cake is that he gets to share the stage with him while dancing to ‘Aapke Aa Jaane Se’.  As the episode nears its end Sunita and judge Madhuri Dixit Nene mesmerize everyone with their captivating performance to the iconic song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, drawing out applause from everyone on set. Social media star and contestant Varsha's spot-on mimicry of Govinda leaves the crowd in splits. Amid the fun and fervour of Holi, the threat of elimination looms over the contestants. Who will bid the grandest dance floor farewell this weekend?

Stay tuned to ‘Dance Deewane’ Co-Powered by Charged & Cadbury Dairy Milk, Trusted Partner Garnier Color Naturals, Special Partner Rajdhani Besan, and Berger Anti-Dust airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS.

 

 
 
 
 

About Author

