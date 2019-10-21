News

Gracy Singh to be back as Goddess on screen

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Oct 2019 02:43 PM

Actress Gracy Singh will be returning to the small screen as Goddess Santoshi Maa.

The "Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India" actress had played the title role in "Santoshi Maa", which aired from 2015 to 2017.

Now, she will be starring in socio-mythology show titled - "Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein", a new narrative to focus on a different aspect of Vrat Kathayein.

Through Santoshi Maa as the sutradhaar, the show will present diverse beliefs and practices behind the emergence of every vrat (fasting).

Gracy said: "Fans and well-wishers keep asking me the reason I take up only select roles when I am constantly offered various roles. Well, the reason is that with every character, I look for something deep that I can connect with on a personal level.

"The character of Maa Santoshi in my first stint with 'Santoshi Maa', was extremely fulfilling for me and to bring out the essence once again, is surreal. Playing a divine character isn't easy, but there's an unexplainable positivity that it brings along."

Gracy added: "My affinity towards Maa Santoshi is what brings me back to the character, and I couldn't be more happier accepting this. The show will focus on the importance of Vrats in our lives and how it can be used as a weapon to fight all our troubles and adversities."

"Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein" will premiere on TV soon.

Tags > Gracy Singh, Goddess on screen, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at a special screening of...

Celebrities galore at a special screening of Disney movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Chhavi Mittal
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

past seven days