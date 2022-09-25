Grand finale of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is a culmination of incredible performances by Star Parivaar favorites

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 12:03
Grand finale of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is a culmination of incredible performances by Star Parivaar favorites

MUMBAI: A grand finale event on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' welcomes everyone to witness the culmination of its epic journey on television. The most popular and beloved show, that tops the chart each time, will now bid adieu to its fans in a fantastic and energetic way. 

Bharti Singh will be seen in a much loved avatar of 'Anupama', with Harsh Limbachiyaa as 'Vanraj'. The hilarity leaves everyone in splits with Rupali Ganguly coming up to the stage to hug Bharti for the perfect spoof performance. 

More exotic performances from all Star Parivaar families are lined up for your enjoyment with a Grand piano setting being one of them. The singing sensations of television Sudhanshu Pandey, aka Vanraj, and Pranali Rathod, aka Akshara, will be seen delighting fans with their amazing duet. 

The daredevil 'Saas Mandli', Neela from Imlie, Leela from Anupama, Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Manjiri from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are here to steal your hearts with unique musical numbers on songs like 'Dum Maro Dum' to 'Hawa Hawaii'. With Star Parivaar kids imitating their 'Dadis' on stage right after with lots of sass. Anuj and Virat are seen plotting Mamaji's Swayamvar, and each brings a bride for the handsome groom. But Mamaji will choose his one and only. 

A mesmerizing song dedicated to the entire 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar family' by Arjun Bijlani leaves everyone teary-eyed and reminds them of the beautiful journey that has been the show. It has become a place of fun, entertainment and incredible bonding experience for all Star Parivaar families. 

Pravisht Mishra, aka Yuvan from 'Banni Chow Home Delivery', on his amazing journey on the show, "I have had great times with all our friends on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. It has not only made our bond so much stronger, but it has also given us a reason to look forward to every Sunday for this epic adventure. There's plenty of fun whenever we all get together, but it feels 10 times more when we're on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. It has been an amazing experience, and I hope it's the same for our fans and viewers too."

With its conclusion, the Grand finale special will definitely make the viewers want more of their favourites. And that's why, Star Plus will be airing their shows all 7 days of the week from 2nd October, and it will be announced in a special performance too. 

So, don't miss out on this unforgettable evening of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Sunday at 8 PM, only on Star Plus!

 

 

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar finale  Anupama Vanraj  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai   Arjun Bijlani  Banni Chow Home Delivery  Pravisht Mishra   Star Plus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 12:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Akshay Kumar shares what truly makes him feel like a hero
MUMBAI:  Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar might not have had a successful run at the box-office and OTT this year, so...
Matthew McConaughey shares how he dealt with teenage sexual traumas
MUMBAI:Actor Matthew McConaughey refused to being blackmailed into having sex when he was 15 and was drugged and...
Channa Mereya – What! Amber to Tamper the Evidence
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is all set to keep its audience hooked to their screens with its exciting storyline...
Sohum Shah was scolded by his mom after Venice screening of 'Tumbbad'
MUMBAI : Actor Sohum Shah, who has been receiving a positive response for his work in 'Maharani 2' and has swayed the...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Upcoming Drama! Pihu to ruin Nandini’s plan, Ram and Priya to come closer
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is coming up with exciting drama and interesting twists as...
Hot! Gulki Joshi Raises the Temperature with these Sexy Looks
MUMBAI: Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi sets Instagram on fire with these amazing posts on her profile. The actress...
RECENT STORIES
Akshay Kumar shares what truly makes him feel like a hero
Akshay Kumar shares what truly makes him feel like a hero