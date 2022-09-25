Grand finale of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is a culmination of incredible performances by Star Parivaar favorites

MUMBAI: A grand finale event on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' welcomes everyone to witness the culmination of its epic journey on television. The most popular and beloved show, that tops the chart each time, will now bid adieu to its fans in a fantastic and energetic way.

Bharti Singh will be seen in a much loved avatar of 'Anupama', with Harsh Limbachiyaa as 'Vanraj'. The hilarity leaves everyone in splits with Rupali Ganguly coming up to the stage to hug Bharti for the perfect spoof performance.

More exotic performances from all Star Parivaar families are lined up for your enjoyment with a Grand piano setting being one of them. The singing sensations of television Sudhanshu Pandey, aka Vanraj, and Pranali Rathod, aka Akshara, will be seen delighting fans with their amazing duet.

The daredevil 'Saas Mandli', Neela from Imlie, Leela from Anupama, Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Manjiri from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are here to steal your hearts with unique musical numbers on songs like 'Dum Maro Dum' to 'Hawa Hawaii'. With Star Parivaar kids imitating their 'Dadis' on stage right after with lots of sass. Anuj and Virat are seen plotting Mamaji's Swayamvar, and each brings a bride for the handsome groom. But Mamaji will choose his one and only.

A mesmerizing song dedicated to the entire 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar family' by Arjun Bijlani leaves everyone teary-eyed and reminds them of the beautiful journey that has been the show. It has become a place of fun, entertainment and incredible bonding experience for all Star Parivaar families.

Pravisht Mishra, aka Yuvan from 'Banni Chow Home Delivery', on his amazing journey on the show, "I have had great times with all our friends on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. It has not only made our bond so much stronger, but it has also given us a reason to look forward to every Sunday for this epic adventure. There's plenty of fun whenever we all get together, but it feels 10 times more when we're on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. It has been an amazing experience, and I hope it's the same for our fans and viewers too."

With its conclusion, the Grand finale special will definitely make the viewers want more of their favourites. And that's why, Star Plus will be airing their shows all 7 days of the week from 2nd October, and it will be announced in a special performance too.

So, don't miss out on this unforgettable evening of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Sunday at 8 PM, only on Star Plus!