GREAT NEWS! Rajjo is all set to meet the Pandyas of Pandya Store for this interesting reason

Mukta Dhond's Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is all set to go on air on 8th August, Mukta Dhond discovered a new face as the lead opposite Rajveer Singh. Her name is Celesti Bairagey, and she is an Assam-based influencer, the actress has been in numerous regional films and music videos, and she is quite famous on social media. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 17:26
Mukta Dhond's Rajjo is all set to go on air on 22nd August, Mukta Dhond discovered a new face as the lead opposite Rajveer Singh. Her name is Celesti Bairagey, and she is an Assam-based influencer, the actress has been in numerous regional films and music videos, and she is quite famous on social media.

The show is under the banner of Bits and Bots Media, the promo of the show gives us the perfect vibe of the mountains and Kedarnath. The story is set in the times of the floods and how Rajjo meets Arjun while she gets saved by him.

After meeting Banni, Rajjo is all set to meet the Pandya Parivaar and take some tips from Suman and Raavi,




The first few episodes of the show will reveal Rajjo and Arjun's first meeting, she will be drowning in the sea of floods while Rajveer will jump down and save her like a hero. This is surely going to be one of the coolest entries that the show would ever witness. As we all know Rajjo and her mother, are fisherwomen and Rajjo is quite ambitious about her career as an athlete.

Are you all excited to see how the show shall turn out?

Latest Video