GREAT NEWS! Star Plus' Anupamaa hits the 4th Century with episodes

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Now the great news is that today, Anupamaa completes 400 episodes. The show has not only garnered immense love from the audience but has turned into a household name for everyone. Every woman presently resonates with Anupamaa and her struggles, not just her but each and every character of the show becomes relatable with the family members. On hitting the fourth century, there have been some absolutely unforgettable moments from the show that left a major mark on the audience. It not only educated the viewers but introduced the unexplored issues in society.

From Vanraj's relationship revelation to his second marriage with Kavya and all that drama that went on with Anupamaa amid the revelations, she turned out to be a stronger support to the family and Vanraj whenever they hit the rock bottom. With Anuj's entry viewers have been shipping MaAn and waiting to witness their love angle in the show. Well, with the 400th episode, the special highlight for the viewers will be Anuj and Anupamaa's mesmerizing Dandiya Raas and their blooming friendship against all the odds.

