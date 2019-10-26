News

Guddan: AJ decides to beat up Alisha and teach her a lesson

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Oct 2019 12:02 PM

MUMBAI: Today’s episode starts with Alisha saying in the lace of God’s idol she will keep Antra’s idol. AJ gets angry on Alisha but Guddan supports Alisha and ask her to keep the idol wherever she wants. She further asks Durga to decorate temple so that she can keep the idol there. Alisha gets angry and leaves the place. Ahead, Revti tries to manipulate Alisha and Alisha asks her to wait for her Diwali surprise.

Alisha goes to Guddan and informs her too that she is planning a big surprise for her on Diwali. Guddan stands shocked. AJ thinks Alisha don’t have any manners. He goes to Guddan and ask her what Alisha said to her. Guddan decides not to tell anything to AJ. And thinks to make the diwali happy.

Guddan recalls Alisha’s word and worries. She goes to check what Alisha is up to at night. She finds her sleeping. Further, Guddan searches around the house to find some clue against Alisha. Later she falls asleep.

In the morning Alisha bursts cracker inside the house. Jindal family gets shocked seeing Alisha’s act. AJ scolds Alisha for bursting crackers inside the house. Aj’s mother asks AJ to stop scolding and get ready for the Diwali preparation. Alisha than tells to Jindal family that she had left a burning bomb in the house which will blast after 20 min. she further ask to hunt and defuse if they can. Guddan decides to find the bomb. Member of Jindal family rushes to find the bomb. Alisha thinks and says she has hidden the bomb at the temple. Guddan , Aj and others searches the bomb.

Credit: Telly Updates

Tags > Guddan, AJ, beat up, Alisha, Zee TV, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's...

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's Bharam premiere
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Itishree Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore

past seven days