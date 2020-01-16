GUDDAN - TUMSE NA HO PAYEGA 16TH JANUARY 2020 WRITTEN UPDATE : GUDDAN TRIES TO STOP ANTRA'S WEDDING

MUMBAI: Dadi is angry and ask what is going on. Aj comes down Guddan is ready and her duppata gets entangled with Aj sherwani Guddan removes that and tells Panditji to start. Laxmi ask where is Durga. Revati says that we need to leave. Durga informs laxmi that they are coming home and we have proofs. Laxmi says the wedding has started. Durga says we are coming before it ends. Kishor starts the car. Revati is happy because wedding would stop.

Saur and Perv get up and hit both of them they become uncousions. Saru says that they were trying to stop us and by the time they getup they will be married . We have to go and stop Durga. They run out.

Guddan comes to the room and sees Laxmi and Revati fainted there. She wakes them up. Laxmi says they hit us and went to stop Durga. Revati tells Guddan that we have to save Durga because she has proof .Why did you send her? I need to find her

Laxmi tells you have to stop this. Guddan says I am really worried for Durga. Revati request to give her once chance. She won’t let anything happen to Durga and her child. You stay here and stop this wedding. Guddan I need to stop this at any cost

Antra gets ready and enjoying her victory and tells her self that she will be Mrs. Jindal and will own all property. Guddan comes to her room Antra taunts her and sprays something on her face Guddan gets unconscious Antra says you will not attend you husbands wedding. You can never match my standards

Antra says she was worried so she call her panditji. He said wedding should be done in 15 minutes. Pandit says okay to sit. Antra sits near Aj and says in heart that in next 15 mins I will; be owner of this house and AJs life. Panditji ask Antra to stay in ghungat for her sake AJ says he don’t care.

Dadi is looking for Guddan. She is nowhere. Dadi prays to God, please stop this wedding. Please don’t let it happen. Dadi checks everywhere. Guddan is nowhere. Dadi peeks inside the closet. Guddan is there, fainted. Dadi brings her out.

Kishor and his goons stop Dura’s car. Kishor reverses. Saru is there. Saru says come out. Perv says welcome. We have arranged so many people to welcome you. Give us the proofs. Durga says you will not get anything. She warns saru you’re doing so wrong. Prev says we will not harm you. We respect you. Perv says let’s solve it with love. Give me the proofs. Durga says okay take this drive. She throws it away. Saru says are you crazy. They look for the drive. Durga gives a drive to Kishor and says run. Everyone runs after Kishor. She says in heart I knew they would do something like this. I gave a fake drive to Kishor and have the real one. She sits in the car and says I have to take it home. Dadi offers Guddan water. Guddan says that she needs to stop this wedding and Antra killed my child.