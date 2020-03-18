Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: AJ and Avinash reunite; Saraswati make an evil plan to separate them

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has always witnessed lots of drama. The show has been entertaining the viewers with its intriguing plot ever since the beginning.

We all know how Akshat Jindal's brother Avinash and his wife Ganga made an entry in the Jindal mansion and that created a lot of drama. Neither Akshat nor Dadi was ready to accept them back in their life. But it was Guddan who decided to reunite these brothers.

Initially, it was difficult for Guddan to do this but eventually, she managed to do so. In the upcoming episode, we will see how Guddan's efforts proved to be successful and AJ finally accepts Avinash. He hugs him and also welcomes him back in the family. Ganga too is happy seeing this.

While this was a happy moment for the Jindals, Saraswati AKA Saru has been making evil plans to ruin the happiness of the Jindal family.

She wants to take revenge on Ganga's rude behaviour with her and also planning to create a rift between AJ and Avinash.

Will Saraswati be successful in doing so? How will Guddan save her family from Saru's evil intentions? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.