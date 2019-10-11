Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat appreciates Guddan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Dadi appreciating Guddan for taking up the challenge of being the mother of Alisha. But Akshat says nothing. Guddan goes to pacify him. Akshat shares that he is angry with himself for creating a new issue in her life every now and then. Guddan makes him understand that they have a bond to last for 7 births and she will never go away from him. Guddan also assures him that she will teach proper manners to Alisha at least. Akshat believes in her confidence. Akshat then asks Guddan to get her attire changed. After some time, Akshat enters Alisha’s room. Alisha starts taunting him as he enters her room. Akshat asks her to sit down. He starts dressing her injury. He shares that he feels guilty for not being with her when she needed him the most.



He tells Alisha that he made a mistake by not accepting her as his daughter but when the second DNA report also revealed that she is his daughter, he happily accepts that. Akshat also tells Alisha that he couldn’t believe her because of Saru as she has cheated with the family for her selfishness. Akshat also apologizes to her but as he was not aware about her existence, he couldn’t do anything. Akshat also assures Alisha to give her all the love and respect that she deserves being his biological daughter. But Alisha pushes his hand away. She gets furious with him and starts blaming him for not being with her mother when she faced the society and raised her being the single parent. Akshat tries to make her understand but Alisha tells him that she is also egoistic and stubborn like him.



Akshat is happy saying that both of them have atleast something in common. Alisha wants Akshat to feel the pain with the guilt. Alisha asks Akshat about Antara’s reality. But the moment Akshat is about to tell Alisha, Guddan enters the room. She avoids making Alisha aware about her mother’s real face. She tells Alisha that it is the fact that Alisha is Antara and Akshat’s daughter but he was not aware about it. Antara gets angry with Akshat and warns him not to utter a single bad word about her mother. Alish starts behaving rudely with Guddan. Akshat asks her to talk respectfully with Guddan as she is her step mother. But Alisha doesn’t listen to him and talks irrationally. She asks Guddan and Akshat to leave from there. Akshat gets upset with her for the way she speaks.



Alisha also asks Akshat not to do any emotional drama of healing her injuries else threatens to hurt him in such a way that bandage will not be useful. Akshat gets hurtful and leaves from there. Guddan tries to be friendly with Alisha saying that they are of the same age. Guddan keeps on talking which irks Alisha. Guddan still advices Alisha to give one chance to her relations as she is having such a big family. Alisha gets very irritated so she throws Guddan out of her room. She determines to do what she has decided to do. Guddan goes to her room. Akshat asks her the reason she stopped him from revealing Antara’s truth to Alisha. But Guddan wants to tell Alisha about Antara’s reality at the right time. She understands that Alisha will not believe on anything currently. Akshat wants Alisha to understand that he is innocent and wants to accept her as his daughter.



Guddan assures him that one day Alisha will accept him as her father with time and they need to make Alisha calm down. Guddan asks Akshat not to feel guilty for Alisha. Akshat also asks Guddan not to feel guilty for Antara’s death as Antara herself was responsible for the same. Guddan want to give a loads of love and affection to Alisha so that all the bitterness in her heart will get wiped out. On the other hand, Alisha is planning to bring some havoc in Jindal family as next day is going to be her first day in the Jindal Bhavan. By that time Saru comes up with a glass of milk for Alisha. But Alisha humiliates her and asks her to leave from there. Saru then bumps into Revati. Revati asks Saru whether Alisha will make any mistake. Saru asks her to go and have a sound sleep as Alisha will definitely create a scene next day morning. In the morning, Dadi is happy to see different dishes for the breakfast. Akshat appreciates Guddan for the efforts she is taking for Alisha. By that time Alisha asks her whether Guddan has guts to handle her. She insults Guddan for the food made. Guddan still determines to give so much love and affection to Alisha that she will forget all the bitterness in the life.