Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat lifts Guddan in his arms

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan telling Akshat to cut that metal pot over her head with the machine as there is no other option. Akshat finds it risky but Guddan is sure that Akshat will not hurt her. Alisha gives him the machine taunts him to be careful. Akshat takes the cutter but he gets little tensed with the sound that the cutter makes when it is switched on. He asks Guddan not to worry as he will not let her get hurt. Akshat starts cutting the metal pot with the cutter but after a minute, Guddan screams. Everyone gets scared but Guddan asks him to continue as she just had pain the shoulder. Guddan feels very suffocated inside but still decides to tolerate. Akshat manages finally to break the metal pot and save Guddan. Durga, Lakshmi and Dadi are happy to see Guddan safe and sound.



Revati, Saru and Parv get disappointed as their plan fails. Alisha taunts Akshat by appreciating him. Akshat gets angry and raises hand on her. But Guddan stops him. She asks him not to get furious with his daughter on the event of Dhanteras. Akshat is not ready to listen to her. But Guddan still tries to stop him as Alisha is the daughter of the house. Akshat is upset with Alisha as she is creating new problems for Guddan every now and then. Guddan tells him that as a mother she will defend Alisha. Akshat gets angry and leaves from there. Alisha also leaves from there. Dadi asks Guddan for defending Alisha and assuming her a mother. Guddan tells her that she cannot leave her daughter Alisha even though she gives a lot of trouble. On the other hand, Alisha gets very hyper. She starts throwing all the things from her room in anger. Revati and Saru arrive there. Revati asks Alisha to burst her anger on the right person which is Guddan.



Alisha tells them that she knows the way Guddan is trying to convince her. Alisha is very angry as Akshat tried to raise hand on her. She asks Revati and Saru to come with her to show them something which she had never seen. On the other hand, Guddan fights with Akshat for raising hand on Alisha. Akshat is very angry due to the issue that Alisha creates every day. Guddan tries to make him understand that the way he is showing his love and concern for his daughter Alisha is wrong. Akshat doesn’t agree with her. Guddan then tells him that she can very well understand Alisha as she is of her age but Akshat is not aware about today’s generation and their thinking. Guddan also tells him that today’s youngsters are rebel than obedient. Guddan tries to make him understand that she will make everything fine with her way but Akshat doesn’t agree with her. Akshat determines to teach a lesson to Alisha with discipline. Guddan also tells him that she will try to change Alisha with her ways.



While Guddan goes to get water, Saru, Revati and Alisha overhear all the conversation which makes them happy as they always wanted tiffs between Akshat and Guddan. Revati still doubts on Alisha’s plan. But Alisha tells them that she will make Guddan leave from the Jindal house and Akshat’s heart before Diwali ends. Alisha determines to ruin Guddan and Akshat’s relationship. In the morning, Guddan pacifies Akshat who was angry with her on Alisha’s topic. Both of them get romantic and share some moments of closeness. But immediately Dadi calls out their names and asks them to get ready. Later on Guddan gets ready and starts decorating rooms of all the family members. Alisha notices her being very happy. Guddan goes to Durga and Lakshmi’s room to decorate them. But while she moves towards Alisha’s room, Alisha closes door on her. Still Guddan decorates the entrance of Alisha’s room from outside. Alisha gets irked and spoils the decoration done in anger.



Later on Guddan makes preparation for the veneration of Diwali along with Durga and Lakshmi. Later on Guddan is decorating her room, by that time Akshat enters the room. He does some masti with Guddan and lifts Guddan in his arms. Both of them romantic again but this time also Dadi calls them. Akshat feels that his mother’s timing is very wrong. Later on both of them go to buy Goddess statues for Diwali pooja. Alisha is happy as she has some other plan after they return home. After some time Guddan and Akshat are back with the Goddess statues. Dadi does the veneration of the statues. Lakshmi, Durga and Dadi find it very beautiful. Dadi asks both of them to keep the Goddess statues at the place specially decorated for them. But Alisha opposes the same which makes everyone wonder about. She shows up the statue of Alisha she has with her and tells everyone that instead of those statues, the idol of her mother will be kept which shocks everyone.