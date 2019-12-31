Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Alisha is death

MUMBAI: The episodes began with Guddan says Alisha, how you were eating. All your clothes are dirty. Alisha says why do you love me like this?

When I am not even your own blood. Guddan says why did you ask that? Do you doubt my love? Alisha says I was wondering if I wasn’t related to this house anyway, would you still love me?

Guddan says ma Yashoda didn’t give birth to Kanha ji. But she was so close to him like ma Devki.

Alisha hugs her and says you have loved me more than my real mother. No one is more important than you.

Guddan says you made me Yashoda ma right? I know you must have a lot of feelings at the moment. Take your time, everything would be fine.

I know you love Antra. But I love you as well. I will never let you go anywhere. Alisha hugs her.

AJ says do you think we did right by keeping Antra here? Guddan says I did it all for Alisha. Antra is her real mother. We can’t part them. AJ says we are all here for her.

You’re her mother. You gave her the vision to see life. Antra only ruined her life. She was in jail because of Antra. Alisha doesn’t need you.

She has the world’s best mother. Guddan says I know but it’s for two days only. I also want to give her all the love. Make her successful. AJ says and one day we both do her Kanyadaan.

Alisha recalls what Antra said. Antra comes and says don’t shed tears. Have some juice. It’s so difficult to pretend to be nice. Alisha says do you have any shame?

You’re fooling such nice people? Antra say have the juice. Alisha throws it and says I don’t want it. You can’t force me.

Go and tell AJ and Guddan everything. Your love is fake, Guddan isn’t. She won’t leave me. Antra say do you know what would happen when they know the truth?

Alisha says nothing would happen. They will love me anyway. I will go and tell Guddan everything. Antra gives her an injection. She says now run fast.

Alisha runs inside and screams. She says Guddan ma, AJ.. She cries. Guddan comes and says what happened are you okay? Alisha says I want to tell you something.

She faints. AJ takes her to the sofa and says what happened Alisha? Everyone is worried. Durga gives her water.

Everyone is worried. Antra say in heart you will get a stroke that will make you useless. Antra says please call a doctor. AJ says it looks like a stroke.

Everyone gets worried as Alisha gets faints and she is not opening the eyes. Whereas, AJ asks her to take it to the doctor. Guddan screams cries and says this can’t happen to Alisha. Everyone is in shock. AJ says Alisha has left us.