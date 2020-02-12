Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast has a reason to celebrate and we know why

MUMBAI: Zee Tv's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been providing wholesome entertainment to the viewers ever since its first episode.

Kanika Mann plays the titular role of Guddan while Nishant Malkani plays the role of Akshat Jindal. Both have become quite popular among the viewers.

The show which started airing from September 2018 has now successfully completed 400 episodes. Yes, you heard it right!

It was a happy occasion for the entire star cast and that definitely calls for a celebration.

The entire star cast had a blast celebrating this achievement with cake cutting.

Kanika Mann posted pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram account.

Take a look at them:

Here's wishing many congratulations to Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star cast for 400 episodes.