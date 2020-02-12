News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast has a reason to celebrate and we know why

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
12 Feb 2020 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: Zee Tv's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been providing wholesome entertainment to the viewers ever since its first episode. 

Kanika Mann plays the titular role of Guddan while Nishant Malkani plays the role of Akshat Jindal. Both have become quite popular among the viewers.

The show which started airing from September 2018 has now successfully completed 400 episodes. Yes, you heard it right! 

It was a happy occasion for the entire star cast and that definitely calls for a celebration. 

The entire star cast had a blast celebrating this achievement with cake cutting. 

Kanika Mann posted pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram account. 

Take a look at them:

Here's wishing many congratulations to Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star cast for 400 episodes. 

Tags Zee TV Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 400 episodes star cast celebrates Akshat Jindal Nishant Malkani Kanika Mann Guddan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's shaadi special in Indian Idol

In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here