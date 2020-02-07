Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan-Akshat trapped together! How will they escape?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is going through lots of interesting twists and turns. We all know how Guddan and Akshat have come face-to-face after a long gap of four years.

While things haven't changed much between them and both hate each other but destiny finds ways to bring them together.

In the latest posts shared by Nishant Malkani on his Instagram account, we can see how Guddan and Akshat have landed in major trouble. They both are trapped in fishnet and we wonder why. While both of them are trying to get out of it, we wonder how they landed up like this.

Take a look at the pictures:

We might get to see Guddan and Akshat's romantic moment as they are so close to each other.

The show has taken a four-year leap with Akshat and Guddan being separated. While Akshat is in deep sorrow with Guddan's separation, she has moved on in her life and went on to become a successful star. A lot of drama is set to take place in the upcoming episodes before Guddan and Akshat will reunite.

Will Akshat and Guddan be able to get out of this trap? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.