Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan all set to reunite Akshat with his brother

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is always high on drama. The show has witnessed a lot of twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers intrigued.

Guddan and Akshat are now married and everything is going well in their married life. The show has witnessed lots of ups and downs and now the show is gearing up for a high voltage drama.

Previously, we saw how Akshat's brother and his wife suddenly makes an entry in the Jindal mansion leaving everyone surprised. They are back and want to reunite with the Jindal family. Dadi too is shocked to see them.

And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see how Guddan will try to mend the differences between Akshat and his brother and decide to bring them back together.

It will be interesting to see how Guddan will do this and if she will succeed in this or not.