News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan all set to reunite Akshat with his brother

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
13 Mar 2020 01:04 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is always high on drama. The show has witnessed a lot of twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers intrigued. 

Guddan and Akshat are now married and everything is going well in their married life. The show has witnessed lots of ups and downs and now the show is gearing up for a high voltage drama. 

Previously, we saw how  Akshat's brother and his wife suddenly makes an entry in the Jindal mansion leaving everyone surprised. They are back and want to reunite with the Jindal family. Dadi too is shocked to see them. 

And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see how Guddan will try to mend the differences between Akshat and his brother and decide to bring them back together. 

It will be interesting to see how Guddan will do this and if she will succeed in this or not.

Tags Zee TV Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega Akshat Guddan Antara Durga Revati Kanika Mann Nishant Malkani Shweta Mahadik TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here