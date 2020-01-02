Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega : Guddan to throw Antara out of Jindal house

MUMBAI: AJ receives a gift pack. He says it’s from Alisha. There’s a USB inside. AJ plays it. Alisha says dadi maa, Guddan maa, AJ.. I love you all. I know I have annoyed you all. I couldn’t tell you the truth. I wanted to live my life with you

I request you all to take care of mama if I die. She can’t live without me. I know you’re all mad at her. Guddan changed me right? She can change my mom too. Please don’t leave her alone. I love you all. Please don’t. This is my last wish. AJ says Alisha.

Guddan claps. AJ says what? Guddan says what a trap Antra is planned. We should clap for her.

This can’t be truth. Guddan says I know she will have a story for her lies too this time. You can’t fool our family this time. Antra says Guddan is right. I am responsible for Alisha’s death.

Guddan says I knew you would do this drama. Enough of your lies. Guddan faints. AJ holds Guddan. Dadi says what is happening in my house.

The doctor checks Guddan. She says congratulations. Guddan is pregnant. Everyone is shocked. Saru says wow. Guddan says really? Guddan is very happy.

Alisha is coming back. Laxmi says you have to listen to us now. Durga says SIL and DIL are pregnant together. Our kids will grow up together. Dadi says AJ, you have to take care of her and keep her very happy. Don’t fight with her.

Antra says Guddan if you want to say anything, please do it later. You have to take care of your child now. I am very happy for both of you.

AJ says to Guddan our child.. Guddan says I can’t believe it. He says just feel her. Thank you, I feel like Alisha is back into our lives. Don’t cry. You can’t take any stress. I am always with you. Guddan says I know. He says Guddan needs a lot of rest. You won’t do anything. Guddan says I know how important this child is. He says I will keep you both happy. AJ says you won’t take any stress of Antra or anyone in the house. Life has given me another chance to be a father.

Antra says how could Guddan be pregnant. She breaks the mirror. Guddan says angry after listening about my child? Antra says come inside. Guddan says don’t do this drama.

My daughter Alisha, I will get her justice. You didn’t love her. You couldn’t but I did. I vow I will send you to jail in next 24 hours. You’re facing a mother now.