Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Vikrant teases Akshat as his plan works

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan arriving at the bank in a rickshaw disguising as Santa Clause. She enters the bank. But she looks very tensed as she is about to make a big crime to ruin the reputation of her family. She decides to rob the bank without disclosing her identity. Security guards confronts her. Guddan pretends that she is Santa Clause and has brought gifts for the bank staff. But the guard doesn’t allow her to get in. Guddan manages to enter inside pretending to use the wash room. But Vikrant is present right there disguising like a common man. He finds out that Guddan has disguised as a Santa Clause. Meanwhile Guddan gets tensed. She does some trial of robbing the bank but she loses confidence. She still determines to rob the bank and get Akshat back. On the other hand Alisha gets very restless as Guddan and Akshat doesn’t come back. She tells Dadi that they need to inform the police as it is risky. But Dadi reminds her that Guddan had asked them not to put Akshat’s life in danger by doing so. She asks Alisha to have patience and pray god.



Both of them pray to Lord Krishna for taking out Akshat and Guddan from the problem. On the other hand Guddan comes out of the washroom. She finds the guard keeping eye on her. She decides to make the guard unconscious with some spiked chocolate. While the guard is eating chocolate, Guddan reenters the bank saying that she forgot the bells inside the washroom. She finds that the guard is getting unconscious. Guddan then locks the bank door from inside and keeps the guard’s gun outside. She threatens everyone with a gun. People get panic and start shouting. Guddan also gets scared but still keeps asking them to co-operate her. Akshat on the other hand sees everything on the TV where he is tied up by Vikrant. Vikrant taunts him for Guddan’s actions. Akshat gets very furious with Vikrant. But Vikrant celebrates as he reveals that he has sprinkled some itching powder in Guddan’s beard which will reveal Guddan’s face to everyone in the bank.



In the bank, exactly same happens. Guddan feels itching which makes her beard get removed. Akshat gets very tensed to see that. He threatens Vikrant for not to spare him. Vikrant teases Akshat as his plan works. Vikrant also reveals how he sprinkled the itching powder on Guddan’s beard. Meanwhile, Guddan feels very ashamed as everyone recognizes her as Guddan Jindal.