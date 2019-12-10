Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega : Vikrant throws out Jindal family out of the house

MUMBAI: In tonight’s episode Akshat feels very guilty and angry with himself as he couldn’t see that his daughter Alisha is in pain and Vikrant is torturing her. He hits his hand on a frame which hurts his wrist. Guddan applies medicine to his injury. She tells him that he trusts people very soon and then gets upset with them immediately too. She makes him understand that he needs to be strong as he is the pillar of the family. Akshat also appreciates Guddan for being so supportive in tackling the issues and changing Alisha with love. Meanwhile Parv tells Revati and Saru that they need to instigate Alisha against Akshat and Guddan a lot. Alisha overhears the conversation. She enters the room. She bursts with anger on three of them. Alisha in fact attacks on Saru. Revati then tells her that her mother Antara was the master mind behind all that. Alisha gets angry but leaves from there. Parv gets upset with Revati for revealing the fact about Antara to Alisha. . AJ says how could I not see Vikrant’s reality? He blackmailed Alisha. He used her against us. Guddan says Alisha always annoyed us so we couldn’t see her trouble. You’re the pillar of this house. If you shatter, where will we go? You are the reason why we are all together. AJ says you are the foundation of this house and that is why we are able to face everything. You changed Alisha too. Guddan says we did it together. We did it together. I will fix it don’t worry. Perv says let’s fill her mind with poison. Alisha comes in and says try then. You all are liars. Saru says it isn’t like that. Alisha throttles Saru and says you all lied to me that Guddan killed my mom? You used me. Revati says your mom Antra used to you and lied to you. Go to her in hell and ask her these questions. Alisha leaves in ager. Perv says no one can stop their union now. Alisha comes to AJ and hugs him. She cries. She says I am sorry. AJ caresses her face. Alisha says I made such a huge mistake. I hurt you. AJ says it’s okay. She says I am sorry Guddan I know everything now. Mom never told you about me AJ. I am sorry. Are you mad at me? Guddan says no one is mad at you. Alisha says can I call you Guddan ma? Guddan says yes you can. What will you call AJ? Papa? She says I will call him AJ. It sounds cool. AJ giggles. AJ says it wasn’t your mistake. We won’t pardon that Vikrant. We are both with you. We will get you out of this marriage as well. Guddan says right now. She takes off her mangalsutra. Alisha says you’re such a good mother. I wish everyone had a mother like you. AJ says we are all lucky to have Guddan. Guddan hugs them both. Scene 2 Guddan serves everyone breakfast. AJ says Alisha, be careful. Guddan isn’t that good with cooking. Guddan says I am not a chef like you. Alisha says it’s so good. Dadi says I am so glad to see you both happy like this. Guddan says it’s all because of you. Dadi says thank God Alisha you took off that mangalsutra. Vikrant comes in and says removing it won’t end the marriage. Alisha is still my wife. AJ goes to him in anger. AJ says you fled and saved your life. No one can save you now. Vikrant says will you kill your SIL? Your daughter will be a widow. AJ says don’t even dare to take her name. Vikrant says she is my wife. I have right on her and this house. Guddan says shut up. Don’t you dare to take her name? Vikrant says chill. He says see who I brought. A lawyer comes in. AJ says what is all this? Vikrant gives AJ a set of papers. Vikrant says these are the property papers Guddan gave to Alisha. It’s mine now. Your remaining half is mine as well. Vikrant says it has your signature. This house is mine now. Everyone is shocked. Vikrant says we made a deal to merge our business. You signed those papers. AJ recalls Vikrant asked him to do a partnership and AJ signed the papers without reading. AJ says you tricked me into signing them. Vikrant says I asked you to read but you trusted me. This is a battle and only winning matters. Dadi says shame on you. I considered you my son. AJ considered you a brother. Guddan says go from here before I hit you. AJ says this animal won’t change. AJ says this house is yours but this home and my family is mine. My Guddan is with me. You will live alone here. You were always alone. Saru says I want to live here. Perv says I will live here as well. AJ says we are leaving this house right now. Pack your bags. Vikrant says no stuff. Go empty-handed. Everyone is shocked. Vikrant says everything in this house is mine. Guddan takes off her slipper and says this slipper would also look good on your face. AJ says let’s go, everyone. Vikrant holds Alisha’s hand and says where are you taking her? She is my wife.