Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann on pay cuts, TRP pressure, new normal and COVID 19 scare

MUMBAI : The Television shows have already resumed their shootings and many shows have also started airing their fresh episodes for the viewers. Zee TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega have started airing their fresh episodes a few days back and Kanika Mann who plays the lead role in the show got into a conversation with a leading portal where she opened up on shooting in this scenario.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kanika shared that they try to keep as much as social distancing as possible but how much can one keep a track? She mentioned that they use utensils and props during the shoot which are sanitised but the unit also uses it during the rehearsals. "So, I feel thoda risk hai," she said. However, she further stated that her production house has taken a lot of precautions and everyone including the makeup dada are in PPE Kits.

Kanika also mentioned that they have not replaced the Dadi in the show and now they also have a kid, so they are not called on sets. Their scenes are shot at their place and a different team goes there. She also shared that they use their body doubles for scenes on sets, so all precautions are taken. However, she adds that the entire situation is disturbing too and sometimes she feels that they are not living their life but this year is about survival.

Taking about paycuts, she shared it to the portal that there have been a few discussions and they received a message saying that there might be a paycut. However, nothing has come to her yet and she said that her manager might know. However, she added that if they are asking for some cut, it means that they have been going through some troubled times and she doesn't think that she would have a major problem with a small cut. "A certain percentage cut, I would be okay with, if it happens," she adds.

