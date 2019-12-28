Guess the secret admirer of Vikas Khanna who got his name inked!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ biggest cooking reality show, MasterChef India 6 has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal cooking skills showcased by the super talented contestants. The synergy of the three terrific judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia has kept viewers entertained every step of the way.

While all the contestants are battling with each other week on week with their dexterous cooking skills, Contestant Smutishree took a step ahead and showed her admiration towards her inspiration turned crush, Michelin chef Vikas Khanna. Hailing from a small town in Orissa, Smutushree Singh revealed that she is just not a huge fan of Vikkas Khanna but she got herself Vikas’s autograph inked on her right hand.

Well, we are definitely sure that Smutishree is one of the biggest admirer of Vikas Khanna.

Additionally, in the upcoming episode of MasterChef India-6, the viewers will be in for an extra dose of entertainment as Vikas Khanna’s mother would be visiting the sets of the show. Moreover, she will be meeting Smutishree and showering all her love and blessings to her. Overwhelmed with Vikas Khanna’s mothers’ gesture, Smutishree said, “Aapki Parvarish Unme Dikhti Hain.”

