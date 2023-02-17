Guess who Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya bumped into on her flight?

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. The actress recently took a flight to Kerala and she met South superstar Mohanlal.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 12:11
Guess who Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya bumped into on her flight?

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular faces on Television. She has many hit shows to her credit that include Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and many more. She is currently essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and fans are in love and resonate with her character. She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.

Also Read-Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan plans to hijack the plan Preeta and Kavya are in?

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. The actress recently took a flight to Kerala and she met South superstar Mohanlal. She captioned the picture, “Flying to God’s own country #Kerala @mohanlal” 

Check out the pic below;

Also Read- Shraddha Arya aka Preeta from Kundali Bhagya shares a Throwback picture with This co-star

Looks like the actress had a major fan moment meeting the South superstar. 

What do you think of the picture?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 12:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu to begin her cricket training soon but she will be bullied by fellow cricketers!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Maan and Aashtha fly down to Hoshiarpur
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Exclusive! Child actor Nidheesh Jain to be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of superstar Salman Khan titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is indeed the much awaited movie of...
Dimple Collection is ushering forth a revolutionary new age of men's ethnic attires in India
MUMBAI: It's 2023, a new year and the beginning of a new period, and fashion is for everyone. A common misconception is...
Actress Aamna Sharif to enter Star Bharat’s 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' as 'Yamini'?
MUMBAI: Aamna Sharif is a prominent name in the television industry. She was last seen in year 2020 in a grey character...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Child actor Nidheesh Jain to be seen in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exclusive! Child actor Nidheesh Jain to be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Actress Aamna Sharif to enter Star Bharat’s 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' as 'Yamini'?
Actress Aamna Sharif to enter Star Bharat’s 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' as 'Yamini'?
Main Hoon Aparajita’s Chhavi aka Anushka Merchande reveals how she will be spending MahaShivratri, Scroll down to know
Main Hoon Aparajita’s Chhavi aka Anushka Merchande reveals how she will be spending MahaShivratri, Scroll down to know
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns netizens with her old video where she is wearing nothing but a white bedsheet
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns netizens with her old video where she is wearing nothing but a white bedsheet
Ayushi Khurana spills bean on her upcoming new look in show ‘Ajooni’ on Star Bharat
Ayushi Khurana spills bean on her upcoming new look in show ‘Ajooni’ on Star Bharat
Exclusive! Meri Durga Actress Srishti Jain roped in to play a pivotal role in Kundali Bhagya post leap?
Exclusive! Meri Durga Actress Srishti Jain roped in to play a pivotal role in Kundali Bhagya post leap?
Exclusive! “I just used to act as a child, and I was just having fun, and going along with whatever natural instincts I had," Me
Exclusive! “I just used to act as a child, and I was just having fun, and going along with whatever natural instincts I had," Meet’s Prachi Kadam talks about transitioning from a child artist to doing lead roles and more!