Guess who Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya bumped into on her flight?

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular faces on Television. She has many hit shows to her credit that include Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and many more. She is currently essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and fans are in love and resonate with her character. She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. The actress recently took a flight to Kerala and she met South superstar Mohanlal. She captioned the picture, “Flying to God’s own country #Kerala @mohanlal”

Looks like the actress had a major fan moment meeting the South superstar.

