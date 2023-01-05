Gul Panag is a psychoanalyst on a mission in 'The Haunting'

Actress Gul Panag, who started her career in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie 'Dhoop', will be sharing screen with Erica Fernandes in the short film 'The Haunting' where she is investigating a murder mystery.
Gul Panag

MUMBAI:  Actress Gul Panag, who started her career in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie 'Dhoop', will be sharing screen with Erica Fernandes in the short film 'The Haunting' where she is investigating a murder mystery.

Gul said: "So, my character is an investigator. She works with the police, she is a psychoanalyst and she's profiling this character, who allegedly has committed this murder and she believes that this girl is making up stories."

The 44-year-old actress has been part of a number of TV shows and films. She acted in movies like 'Dor', 'Hello', 'Summer 2007', 'Straight', 'Ab Tak Chappan 2', 'Ambarsariya', 'Student of the Year 2', among others. Gul also hosted a few shows such as 'Kismey Kitnaa Hai Dum', 'Musafir Hoon Yaaron', and was also seen in web series like 'The Family Man', 'Paatal Lok', and many more.

The story is surrounded by supernatural incidents that took place after the murder of a woman whose sister tries to explain that she was killed by a demon but no one believes her. Later, she is also shown to be possessed by the demons. The lead character played by Erica and her story about the evil forces or demons.

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, 'The Haunting' features Erica Fernandes alongside Prakruti Mishra and Gul Panag.

'The Haunting' streams on Amazon miniTV.

SOURCE : IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 08:20

