Guneet mother invites Anurag for dinner: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan 24th January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: Episodes start with a fight between Amber and Guneet. Amber accidentally gets hurt Randeep offers him help but he refused to help him. Anurag calls Guneet she gets nervous but she is shocked when she comes to know that Anurag's mother invited Guneet for dinner. Randeep treats Amber and tells him that he will drop him Amber wants to complete Pending work he tells him he needs to rest. Kabir helps Niya with ideas for activities she is impressed. Randeep drops AMber he indirectly Praises him Niya gets worried about Amber Niya asks Kabir to continues what he was going tell her he says some other day, Niya finds Amber's interest and inform her friends in office and decides to plan at office. Amber gets frustrated by Guneet's mother Amber starts singing Guneet gets impressed with his voice.

Niya, discover's a new talent she tells Guneet that she was not knowing about Amber's inner talent. Guneet's mother gets disturbed by Amber's voice and tells him to stop Guneet tells Amber to not talk rudely with her Mother and they start fighting Niya thinks they can never stay without fighting. Niya with her friends plans a music show to meet his friends she informs them that Amber will play Harmonium. Kajal gets to know that Kabir is trying to impress Niya but Randeep and Niya will end up together. Guneet mother is happy for her daughter while she is busy with her phone while Randeep asks Amber his reason behind his smile.