Gungun's trust is shattered by Radha; will Radha be able to win her all over again?

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an audience favorite since its launch. With a gripping storyline and relatable characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how the entire family was set to celebrate Gungun's(Reeza Choudhary) birthday party. While the preparations were in full swing, Damini and Kaveri (Manisha Purohit) hatch a devious plan to kidnap Gungun. As the story unfolds, Radha and Mohan end up finding themselves racing against time to rescue Gungun from the clutches of the kidnapper.

The audience will witness heart-stopping moments as the couple's determination and love are put to the ultimate test. Eventually, Radha and Mohan manage to save Gungun from danger, leading to an emotional breakthrough. In a heartwarming moment, Gungun addresses Radha as her mother for the first time.

It will be interesting for the viewers to witness how will Radha mend her bond with Gungun? Will Mohan discover Damini's involvement in the kidnapping? Will Radha be able to reveal the truth about Damini behind the letters?

To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 14:25

