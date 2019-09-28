Gurmeet and Debina returns after 11 years in Ram Kamal's Shubho Bijoya

After the success of Cakewalk and Season's Greetings, author turned filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee will be seen directing his fourth Hindi venture Shubho Bijoya. This film also marks the return of popular on screen couple Gurmeet Choudhury and Debina Bonnerjee after 11 years since their popular epic show Ramayan, which was aired in 2008.

"We have been planning to work together since we met in London during my promotion of Cakewalk, while Gurmeet was their to promote Paltan," recollects director Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The story revolves around a fashion photographer Shubho who turns blind, while his supermodel wife Bijoya is diagnosed with cancer. The film is an emotional tale of two couples and their journey. "I totally jumped at the idea, when Ram Kamal narrated me the story. I have seen Cakewalk and feel that it's an amazing story of triumph. Subtle and yet so impactful," says Gurmeet who will be seen in a short feature with his wife for the first time. "We have been getting offer since Ramayan days, we have said no to films, webseries and short films. We wanted to do a film that would excite us as an actor," says Debina Bonnerjee who is currently playing lead in Colors' Vish.

Produced by Aritra Das, Bilquis Kapadia and Gaurav Daga the film will be shot in Mumbai before Christmas. "This story is inspired by O Henry's The Gift of Magi, which has been my favourite short story since my school days. But we have incorporated a real life incident which makes brings in a completely different aspect to the story," says Ram Kamal.

Debina and Gurmeet will be seen playing a Bengali couple for the first time. "I always wanted to have a Bengali style wedding with 'topar' and 'dhoti', I guess Ram Kamal will be fulfilling our wish in Shubho Bijoya," laughs Gurmeet. Before the shoot Gurmeet and Debina will be attending workshops with physically challenged patients and cancer patients to bring authenticity in the character. "As an actor we need to behave like a responsible citizen and make sure that we don't hurt anyone with our portrayal," reasons Debina.

Produced under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and GeeDee Productions, the first look of the film will be unveiled on Mahalaya, 28th September, which marks the end of Pitra Pakash and beginning of Navraatri. "It's a very auspicious day for all of us, especially Bengalis, we couldn't have asked for a better day," says Debina.



