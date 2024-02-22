Gurmeet Chaudhary birthday: Wife Debina Bonnerjee shares heartfelt note with celebration video - WATCH

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary has made a mark in the television industry and is soon going to be seen in an OTT project as Maharana Pratap. Gurmeet and Debina are known to be one of the most powerful couples in the industry and their chemistry is always visible. Gurmeet has given his all in every performance and even this time, he has given his best for the role in Maharana. There are not so many times when we get to see a different side of the actor, away from the world of television.

Gurmeet’s wife Debina made sure the day was super special for him and shared videos of how they celebrated his birthday. In one video, Gurmeet can be seen blowing out candles from his birthday cake. She captioned the video, “While you our out and about You know I'm wishing the best of best for you Shine Shine Shine bright my love.”

Check out the video;

In another video the duo are seen singing on the mike. The video is captioned, “I LOve You My Whole World/”

Gurmeet has been part of many top Television shows like Ramayan, Punar Vivah, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, among many others.

