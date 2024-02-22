Gurmeet Chaudhary birthday: Wife Debina Bonnerjee shares heartfelt note with celebration video - WATCH

Gurmeet’s wife Debina made sure the day was super special for him and shared videos of how they celebrated his birthday. In one video, Gurmeet can be seen blowing out candles from his birthday cake.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 18:08
Debina Bonnerjee

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary has made a mark in the television industry and is soon going to be seen in an OTT project as Maharana Pratap. Gurmeet and Debina are known to be one of the most powerful couples in the industry and their chemistry is always visible. Gurmeet has given his all in every performance and even this time, he has given his best for the role in Maharana. There are not so many times when we get to see a different side of the actor, away from the world of television.

Also Read-Ganpati Bappa Morya: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary all set to be back in Mumbai after a long family vacation special for Ganpati Festival, all details inside

Gurmeet’s wife Debina made sure the day was super special for him and shared videos of how they celebrated his birthday. In one video, Gurmeet can be seen blowing out candles from his birthday cake. She captioned the video, “While you our out and about You know I'm wishing the best of best for you Shine Shine Shine bright my love.”

Check out the video;

In another video the duo are seen singing on the mike. The video is captioned, “I LOve You My Whole World/”

Gurmeet has been part of many top Television shows like Ramayan, Punar Vivah, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, among many others.

What are your thoughts on the videos? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-OMG! Gurmeet Choudhary becomes a hero in real life, this is how he saved a life

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit-TOI 


 

Punar Vivah Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi Gumeet Chaudhary Ramayan Married Again Kumkum Debina Bonnerjee TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 18:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 that has Yami Gautam in the leading role has finally all set for the fans. The movie that...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Nishikant feels undervalued
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947: Woah! This Mirzapur actor joins the cast
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, recognized for his notable performances in projects like 'Mirzapur', the 'Fukrey' series, and...
Karam Rajpal: Amazing! Overcoming setback on 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' sets
MUMBAI: Actor Karam Rajpal faced a minor setback while shooting for an action sequence on the set of 'Qayaamat Se...
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: EXCLUSIVE! This was Jennifer Winget’s reaction to Eklavya Sood’s role
MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are an ideal on-screen pair for a lot of people in the audience and as soon as...
Kaagaz 2: EXCLUSIVE! THIS actress reveals she still talks to late actor Satish Kaushik
MUMBAI: In recent times, we have seen many movies that were released and the audience finally got to watch them. Surely...
Recent Stories
Yami
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karam
Karam Rajpal: Amazing! Overcoming setback on 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' sets
DANCE DEEWANE
Dance Deewane: Kya Baat Hai! Divansh Kumar and Harsha’s emotional performance leave the judges and Munawar Faruqui in tears
Mohit
Mohit Malik breaks his silence on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si going off air
Amitabh Bachchan
Bigg Boss, KBC: Here's how Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan skyrocketed India's two biggest reality shows
1
Vanshaj: EXCLUSIVE! ‘Srishti is not a politician but a politician-maker, just like a king-maker’, says Utkarsha Naik
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar to grace the show to promote Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay