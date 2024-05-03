Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns host for Sony Entertainment Television’s kids singing reality show ‘Super Star Singer Season 3’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 12:44
Haarsh

MUMBAI : Putting the spotlight on India’s youngest and most distinctive voices, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer’, returns for its third instalment, starting 9th March at 8 PM! Nurturing the musical passion of the country’s young singing dynamites, Season 3 will build upon the legacy and heritage of Indian music by discovering ‘Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar'. Joining the young aspirants on their journey will be Indian pop sensation, Neha Kakkar, who steps into the role of ‘Super Judge’ this season. And, joining Neha Kakkar will be the music icons, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble, who will reprise their roles as Captains as they share their learnings with the participants on the show. 
 
Adding more cheer to the show with a dose of laughter and joy will be the quirky Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who dons the hat of host for Superstar Singer 3. With his perfect comic timing and fun-loving personality, Haarsh Limbachiyaa will ensure a delightful experience for not only the viewers but also for the talented participants, making them feel at ease. 
 
Expressing his excitement about joining the show as its host, Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared, “I am really excited to be hosting Superstar Singer 3, for two main reasons, the first being that I love music and the second and most important reason being that I get a chance to witness our country’s young wonders creating magic on stage with their voice. Plus, being a parent myself, I have got to learn so much more about kids and I enjoy being around them; they lighten up the atmosphere with their sheer innocence. Along with adding a touch of entertainment, I will strive to motivate the young ones, keeping them calm and building their confidence, ensuring they are at ease and having fun along the way.”
Speaking about the musical talent associated with the show, Haarsh added, “I feel blessed that I will have the opportunity to interact with legends like Javed Akhtar, Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, and Kavita Krishnamurthy, who as special guests on the show will impart their decades of music expertise to the kids along with the Captains and Super Judge, Neha Kakkar. Hosting this show will surely be a roller coaster ride for me; I’m looking forward to this and I am confident the viewers will be wowed by the extraordinary singing talent.” 

Superstar Singer Season 3 is set to premiere on 9th March every Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Salman Ali Mohd Danish Sayali Kamble Neha Kakkar TellyChakkar Sony Entertainment Television Haarsh Limbachiyaa Javed Akhtar Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma Kavita Krishnamurthy Superstar Singer Season 3
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 12:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazon Original Movie Ae Watan Mere Watan's titular track strikes an emotional chord; music video out now!
MUMBAI : Amazon Original Movie Ae Watan Mere Watan's titular track strikes an emotional chord; music video out now! ...
Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns host for Sony Entertainment Television’s kids singing reality show ‘Super Star Singer Season 3’
MUMBAI : Putting the spotlight on India’s youngest and most distinctive voices, Sony Entertainment Television’s...
Brown Munde at the Ambani Wedding: Leading Bollywood Men Whose Looks Stole Our Hearts
MUMBAI : The grandeur of Anant and Radhika's wedding witnessed an ensemble of Bollywood's leading men, each making a...
Crew: Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are set to mesmerize in this new song ‘Naina’
MUMBAI : Ever since the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu...
Subhi Chandna radiates joy as she flaunts her engagement ring in her first wedding picture
MUMBAI : On March 2, actress Surbhi Chandna and her longtime partner Karan Sharma got married. In Jaipur, Rajasthan,...
Mastram actress Nehal Vadoliya raises temperatures with these HOT CLICKS
MUMBAI : Actress Nehal Vadoliya is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the acting space when it comes to...
Recent Stories
wedding
Brown Munde at the Ambani Wedding: Leading Bollywood Men Whose Looks Stole Our Hearts
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Subhi Chandna
Subhi Chandna radiates joy as she flaunts her engagement ring in her first wedding picture
Sumbul Touqeer
Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer’s 5 personality traits which proves that she is a FABULOUS actress
Shark Tank India 3
Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal’s ultimatum to aspiring pitcher; Says ‘Either choose me…’
Hip Hip Hurray
Hip Hip Hurray, Remix, Just Mohabat, Dill Mill Gayye, Miley Jab Hum Tum are a few youth Tv shows that deserve to be re-made or have a rerun on television
Anjita
Exclusive! Anjita Poonia bags Shemaroo TV's Karmadhikari Shanidev
Shaurya
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Shaurya Vijayvargiya roped in for the show - Exclusive