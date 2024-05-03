Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns host for Sony Entertainment Television’s kids singing reality show ‘Super Star Singer Season 3’

MUMBAI : Putting the spotlight on India’s youngest and most distinctive voices, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer’, returns for its third instalment, starting 9th March at 8 PM! Nurturing the musical passion of the country’s young singing dynamites, Season 3 will build upon the legacy and heritage of Indian music by discovering ‘Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar'. Joining the young aspirants on their journey will be Indian pop sensation, Neha Kakkar, who steps into the role of ‘Super Judge’ this season. And, joining Neha Kakkar will be the music icons, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble, who will reprise their roles as Captains as they share their learnings with the participants on the show.



Adding more cheer to the show with a dose of laughter and joy will be the quirky Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who dons the hat of host for Superstar Singer 3. With his perfect comic timing and fun-loving personality, Haarsh Limbachiyaa will ensure a delightful experience for not only the viewers but also for the talented participants, making them feel at ease.



Expressing his excitement about joining the show as its host, Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared, “I am really excited to be hosting Superstar Singer 3, for two main reasons, the first being that I love music and the second and most important reason being that I get a chance to witness our country’s young wonders creating magic on stage with their voice. Plus, being a parent myself, I have got to learn so much more about kids and I enjoy being around them; they lighten up the atmosphere with their sheer innocence. Along with adding a touch of entertainment, I will strive to motivate the young ones, keeping them calm and building their confidence, ensuring they are at ease and having fun along the way.”

Speaking about the musical talent associated with the show, Haarsh added, “I feel blessed that I will have the opportunity to interact with legends like Javed Akhtar, Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, and Kavita Krishnamurthy, who as special guests on the show will impart their decades of music expertise to the kids along with the Captains and Super Judge, Neha Kakkar. Hosting this show will surely be a roller coaster ride for me; I’m looking forward to this and I am confident the viewers will be wowed by the extraordinary singing talent.”

Superstar Singer Season 3 is set to premiere on 9th March every Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!