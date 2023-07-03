Hacks to protect your hair and skin this Holi!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 09:30
Hacks to protect your hair and skin this Holi!

MUMBAI: Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner. And while we enjoy throwing colours at each other, we cannot stop thinking about the damage it causes to our skin and hair. &TV artists share the natural remedies they use to keep their skin and hair healthy during Holi. These include Preity Sahay (Kamini) from Doosri Maa, Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh) from Happu ki Ultan Paltan, Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Preity Sahay, essaying Kamini in &TV’s Doosri Maa, says, “Holi is my favourite festival. I enjoy playing with colours, but even though there are many safe and organic colours, following basic rules to protect your hair and skin from damage is imperative. I follow my mother's simple but effective remedy to protect them from harmful colours. Coconut oil and even Olive oil are common ingredients available in every household and help effectively without causing any damage to your hair and skin. Coconut oil acts as a layer on the skin and hair so that the chemicals in the colours do not directly harm. Whenever I step out to play Holi, I rub coconut oil on the exposed parts of my face, hands, and feet. Also, I infuse coconut oil into my hair the night before Holi to protect my hair. So, I recommend using coconut oil as a one-stop solution this Holi for all my viewers. Please prevent your hair and skin from getting damaged by using this remedy, and have a happy Holi.”

Kamna Pathak, essaying Rajesh Singh, says, “There are numerous reasons to enjoy the festival of colours, from playing with gulaal to feasting on gujiyas and thandais. But it also taxes your skin and hair to a high degree. The onslaught of colours, the majority of which contain harmful chemicals, the long hours in the sun, and the heat can wreak havoc on your skin if you do not take care of it with a proper skin prep routine before and after the festival. I have sensitive skin and am allergic to colours, so I always prefer playing Holi with organic colours. I keep moisturising my skin to prevent it from getting dry. My basic skincare mantra for every post-Holi celebration is a mix of curd, honey, and a little turmeric, which I apply to the face, neck, and arms daily for a few days after Holi and wash off after 20 minutes. It brightens the skin and makes it soft and smooth. Also, I do massages of the scalp, roots, and ends of the hair with olive oil and use lukewarm water to remove the colour first.” Vidisha Srivastava, essaying Anita Bhabi, says, “Before heading out for the Holi celebrations, I never forget to moisturise my skin generously. I apply a liberal amount of almond oil to protect my skin from the sun’s damaging UV rays. I apply it on my arms, feet, neck, and hands. After the celebrations, I always prefer using a face scrub, a mixture of two tablespoons of sea salt, one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, and a few drops of olive oil. This remedy helps me to remove excess dirt and oil from the skin. One can also apply buttermilk after a lot of sun exposure. It will relieve burning skin and lighten the tan as curd has natural bleaching properties. Make sure you exfoliate the lips and neck too. It works like magic.”

Watch Doosri Maa at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

Holi Preity Sahay Kamini Doosri Maa Kamna Pathak Rajesh Singh Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Vidisha Srivastava Anita Bhabi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu meets with a deadly accident; Akshara in a fix
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and isgetting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Raghav heartbroken to see Prachi and Josh hugging
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir and Prachi bond with Khushi; Ranbir feels jealous of Akshay
MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Vinali Bhatnagar to make Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
MUMBAI :Actress Vinali Bhatnagar, who was last seen in the music video 'Qafile Noor Ke', is all set to make her...
Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'
MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his experience working with the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' director Luv...
Recent Stories
Vinali
Vinali Bhatnagar to make Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kapil
Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'
"Aishwarya Rai's Character Paaro From Devdas Is My Inspiration" Says Srishti Singh Who Will Be Essaying The Role Of A Saas In St
"Aishwarya Rai's Character Paaro From Devdas Is My Inspiration" Says Srishti Singh Who Will Be Essaying The Role Of A Saas In Star Plus' Most Masaledaar Show Chashni
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey: When you are fit, look good; your confidence goes up
Holi ke rang swadisht pakwaano ke sang!
Holi ke rang swadisht pakwaano ke sang!
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Nayantara aka Sargun Kaur Luthra talks about her bond with co-star Abrar Qazi, her willingness to
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Nayantara aka Sargun Kaur Luthra talks about her bond with co-star Abrar Qazi, her willingness to do reality shows and more, check out
From Kamna Pathak to Priety Sahay, this is how they care for their skin and hair during Holi
From Kamna Pathak to Priety Sahay, this is how they care for their skin and hair during Holi