Hamariwali Good News actress Samikssha Batnagar is running out of cash; says ‘I don’t think I can be choosy in the current situation’

MUMBAI: The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone physically, mentally and also financially. Well-known actress Samikssha Batnagar is also facing a tough time.

Samikssha is a popular actress and she was last seen in Hamariwali Good News. In an interview with a leading daily, she shared that she has been in a major financial crisis since last year. The actress told the Times of India, “The first lockdown led to a massive cash crunch situation. Most of my projects crashed, so I had to take up a few time-bound roles, including my role in Hamariwali Good News, to bear the burden of my EMIs. Financially, 2020 was very difficult for me and lack of acting opportunities made it worse.”

The actress further said that even now, she is in a hand-to-mouth situation. “There’s no work and if it continues like this, it will be very difficult for me to sustain in Mumbai. My savings are almost over, and I am running out of cash,” she said.

Samikssha said that the situation is scary, and as an actor, she can’t be choosy about work right now. “I have been very selective with my work. I never wanted to do saas-bahu shows, I have always looked forward to something that challenges me as an actor. But I don’t think I can be choosy in the current situation. I will have to take up whatever comes my way,” said the actress.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA