Hanuman and Minni's special dance surprise for Babita in Patiala Babes

09 Sep 2019

Sony Entertainment Television popular daily soap Patiala Babes is up for a new twist.

Minni is leaving no stone unturned to make this day of wedding special for Babita.

Minni is herself making preparations for this wedding and here Babita, Hanuman's Mehendi ceremony is organized.

Babita and Hanuman's Mehendi ceremony starts and here Minni performs a dance.

While a big surprise awaits for Babita as Hanuman and Minni have planned dance surprise.

Hanuman and Minni had to dance for Babita and thus makes this occasion more special.

Babita is astonished to see how Hanuman is making efforts for her and Minni is happy to see her mother smiling and happy.

past seven days