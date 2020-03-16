HAPPINESS! After Savi Thakur aka Amar Vidrohi's exit from Maddam Sir, Rahil Azam to be back with Gulki Joshi?

MUMBAI: We have exclusively reported that Svai Thakur's track in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is all set to end soon.

The actor has already shot for his last episode.

Well, this is a sad piece of news for all the diehard fans of Savi as well as his character.

The viewers have loved Savi's camaraderie with Gulki Joshi in the show.

But now with Savi's track ending, the viewers want to see what awaits them in the upcoming track.

We also reported that Gulki is currently on a month long break from the show.

Before Gulki, Rahil Azam who played Anubhav's role in the show was also associated with Maddam Sir for a very long time.

However, the actor's track had ended in the show a few months ago.

But now, as Rahil is no more a part of the show and Gulki is also on a break, the duo has reunited.

Gulki has shared a picture with Rahil which has sparked the rumors of reuniting for the show.

Take a look:

Fans would have loved to see them together once again in the show.

For now, viewers are excited to see Gulki back in the show.

