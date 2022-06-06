Happiness! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain take the Smart Jodi trophy home

MUMBAI: One of the most popular couples of the television world, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, were recently seen in Smart Jodi. They had an interesting journey on the show. The couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other and are quite vocal about their feelings.

Now, the results of Smart Jodi are out. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have won the reality show, which revolved around celeb couples. Ankita and Vicky, who got married in December 2021, are thrilled about their victory, especially because through this show, they also learned new things about each other.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

Ankita said, "We won the show because we were real. This show was all about spending time with Vicky since he is in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) most of the time and I am in Mumbai. This was a new beginning for us and we enjoyed being a part of the show. We actually discovered many things about each other in the last few months."

The actress also shared how she was surprised by her husband Vicky, who performed very well. She said, "He was very good on the show. I also learnt that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit like me, and in fact, he is better than me. I thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable and could even outshine me in many ways. Both of us are fit and communicate well, too."

The show went on air on Star Plus and Disney + Hotstar in February this year. Among other contestants were Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, and Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Jealousy! Rhea envies Prachi and Ranbir's romantic dance

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI