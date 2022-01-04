Happiness! Arjun Bijlani tests negative for Omicron

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani, who had tested positive for Omicron, has now recovered. The actor took to social media to share a dance video from his car.

He wrote, "When you test negative, the party starts." However, he cautioned all in the caption saying, "The only place u can party now is ur car!! #Welcome22OnReels#reelkarofeelkaro#feelitreelit#trends#2022#staysafe #maskup."

Arjun is seen wearing a hoodie in the reel as his lip syncs to the song. Friends and fans of the actor started pouring in their good wishes.

Have a look.

The actor had announced on social media about testing positive sometime back and mentioned that he has mild symptoms.

Arjun made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor's production Kartika. He proved himself as a strong leading star with his appearances in various well known shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Credits: TOI