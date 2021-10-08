Happiness! Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki fame Arpit Ranka and his wife Nidhi become parents again

MUMBAI: Arpit Ranka and his wife Nidhi welcomed their second child on October 7. They became parents to a baby girl on the first day of Navratri. Arpit is known for playing Duryodhana in Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, and Saurabh Raaj Jain starrer ‘Mahabharat’.

The actor expressed his excitement over the arrival of a new member in his family. He revealed that the mother and baby are doing well and will soon get discharged.

He shared a post on his official Instagram handle to announce the birth of his daughter. Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages and wishes.

Arpit and Nidhi also have a son who is five years old. He was born during Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the work front, Arpit was last seen in ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’. He will soon feature in Hathi Ghoda Palki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

Congratulations to the new parents.

Credits: ABP