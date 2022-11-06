Happiness! Ishqbaaaz fame Mreenal Deshraj is engaged

MUMBAI: Mreenal Deshraj is a well-known actress on the small screen. The diva is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' show Ishqbaaaz. The actress played the role of Jhanvi Singh Oberoi and enthralled the audience with her stellar performance. The beautiful diva has been a part of many TV shows such as Naagin, Adalat. She is also known for her role in Sorraj Barjatiya's film Vivah featuring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the leads.

Now, Mreenal seems to have gained a renewed perspective towards love. Till about a few years ago, the actress, who considered herself unlucky in matters of the heart following five failed relationships, has now fallen head-over-heels with Ashim Matthan (he is in the health and wellness industry). The two met at a common friend’s house party in September 2021 and hit it off instantly.

Mreenal tells us, “It would hands down be the best evening of my life (smiles). There was a spark right off the bat as soon as we locked eyes at the party. We felt a strong pull as soon as we saw each other. Soon, we started chatting with each other and before we knew it; four hours had flown by. I think the world around us just disappeared. Ashim gets extra points for making the first move because I was waiting for our host to introduce us when he walked up to me and introduced himself.”

Ashim’s integrity and sense of humour bowled the actress over. She says, “Right from the connection to attraction, our core values, hobbies, his love and care for me…everything felt just right. It seems that I’ve fallen in love for the first time and it is a wonderful feeling. This is what I had been seeking all my life.”

And the 10-year age gap has only further cemented their relationship. Mreenal says, “Ashim isn’t mentally 34 and I’m not mentally 43. So, we’re somewhere in between and that’s where we connect.”

Now that she has found her soul mate, the two are looking forward to taking the plunge soon. In fact, the couple got engaged in Mumbai recently. An elated Mreenal shares, “Yes, we are engaged. Ashim swept me off my feet with the proposal when we were in Goa last week. It was a wonderful surprise because we had talked about getting married but I wasn’t expecting it to happen so soon.”

Though Mreenal was disheartened earlier, she still believed in love and marriage. She had said, “I believe that everything happens for the better. Such experiences teach you a lot and make you stronger. I am waiting to meet my Mr Right now. I am happy that I did not get married to any of my exes, as all I would do was adjust according to their requirements.”

