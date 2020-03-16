Happiness! Look which Woh Toh Hai Albelaa star Shaheer Sheikh reunited with after a long time

Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI : Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a much loved show on STAR Bharat and people love to see the acting performances of all the actors.

Also read- Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Blast! Kanha agrees to marry Anjali on THIS condition

The lead couple is Kanha and Sayuri, which is played by actors Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab to perfection.

The actors of the show are quite close to one another and they keep sharing pictures of each other having fun on the sets.

Shaheer Sheikh recently shared a picture on his social media with a special person from the show.

Check out the picture below:

This picture has Shaheer in frame with Anuj Sachdeva who played the role of his elder brother, Chiranjeev, lovingly called Chiru in the show. Kanha and Chiru shared a great bond on the show, and the same applies to them off-screen as well. Shaheer and Anuj are close friends, and they keep sharing pictures of them together.

On the show, Sayuri and Kanha plan their second marriage while performing Saath Phere once more and confessing their love because their first marriage was forced, however their second one will be arranged voluntarily.

Also read-Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Happiness Overloaded! Kanha and Sayuri to rebegin their happily married life

What is your take on Shaheer and Anuj’s friendship? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossips


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 21:45

Latest Video