HAPPINESS! Maddam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma, Tera Yaar Hoon Main star Sayantani Ghosh and Ziddi Dil fame Aditya Deshmukh reveal the fondest memory of Diwali

MUMBAI: The biggest festival of the year, Diwali , is here and it is indeed a happy occasion for everyone.

The festival of lights brings joy and happiness as millions celebrate this occasion with much fanfare.

We all have always had the greatest memories of this beautiful festival.

Our television stars have often shared great memories of Diwali with their fans.

So, let's take a look what our small town celebs have to say:

Bhavika Sharma aka Santosh Sharma from Maddam Sir:

My fondest memory of Diwali is celebrating the festival, attending Laxmi Pooja with my extended family, and enjoying the day to the fullest. I believe togetherness is the best thing about Diwali. I have never got an opportunity to do a Taash party, but I have once visited our producer’s house, and it was my first time experiencing a Taash party, and I learnt how to play the game. This year, I wish all my fans and viewers a pleased and prosperous Diwali and urge them to refrain from bursting crackers. I believe eco-friendly is the best way to celebrate Diwali.

Sayantani Ghosh aka Daljeet Bagga from Tera Yaar Hoon Main:

Being a Bengali, Diwali is about Kali Pujo. We offer Pushpanjali to Goddess Kali on the night of Amavasya, and it’s a surreal experience. To me, Maa Kali means an embodiment of strength. While growing up, this festival of light has meant lighting Diyas, playing cards, and getting together with my friends and family. I have fond memories, but the memory that is very close to my heart dates back to my childhood when I was in Kolkata, and I used to visit the trade fairs with my father and handpick whatever I wanted, be it candles, diya or decoration items for the house. I have always celebrated Diwali with my family at home. This year, I will be visiting Jaipur to celebrate it with Anugrah and his family, and I am looking forward to enjoy every moment of it. I believe this festival is all about celebrating the light within us and cleansing our souls and thoughts. I wish the same for my fans and urge them to be responsible and celebrate eco-friendly Diwali, take care of the ecosystem, and celebrate it happily with their loved ones.

Aditya Deshmukh aka Special Agent Faizi from Ziddi Dil- Maane Na:

I believe Diwali is a festival of positivity, lights, happiness and prosperity and I love celebrating it with my folks. I would like to wish all my fans a very happy and prosperous Diwali. While growing up, I have always been so exuberant during Diwali since that was the time when we used to get long 21 days of holidays from our school, and we used to spend our time with friends and family. I love the beautiful lighting that makes ourhousing society look so aesthetic and fancy diyas that people light on their terrace. It gives us a sign of prosperity and happiness. I get so excited whenever I talk about Diwali or the yummy food items that are prepared- I love Chakli, Besan Ke Laddoo, Chirota (made of white flour with icing sugar) and Shakarpale. I have spent almost all the Diwali nights playing Cards, Flash, Karaoke and dancing with my friends. This year, I plan to celebrate it with my family and enjoy the day to my heart’s content. I urge my fans to take a step forward and go towards celebrating this festival in an eco-friendly way!

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!

